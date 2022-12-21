  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elon Musk says he will step down as Twitter CEO after finding a replacement

December 21, 2022 07:59 am | Updated 08:04 am IST

Reuters
Elon Musk’s photo is seen through a Twitter logo.

Elon Musk’s photo is seen through a Twitter logo. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk said on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, he will step down as chief executive of Twitter after finding a replacement.

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams," Mr. Musk wrote on Twitter.

This is the first time Mr. Musk has mentioned steeping down as chief of the social media platform, after Twitter users voted decisively in a poll for him to step down, which the billionaire launched on Sunday, December 19, 2022 evening.

Wall Street calls for Mr. Musk to step down had been growing for weeks and recently even Tesla Inc bulls have questioned his focus on the social media platform and whether that is distracting him from properly steering the electric vehicle business, where he is central to product design and engineering.

Mr. Musk has himself admitted he had too much on his plate, and said he would look for a Twitter CEO. He said on Sunday, though, that there was no successor and that "no one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive."

Related Topics

social networking / company information / board of directors (appointment and change)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.