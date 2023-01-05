January 05, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST

MacBook owners who had to replace their faulty butterfly switch keyboards have until March 6 to claim their share of Apple’s $50 million settlement for the same issue, according to tech outlet The Verge.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business, and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Around eight years ago, Apple changed its MacBook keyboards from the scissor-switch version to the butterfly design, for slimmer keys. However, a number of users complained that the keys quickly got stuck, repeated letters, or stopped functioning after even slight exposure to dust.

Apple admitted on its website that a “small percentage of the keyboards” in certain models had some issues, and offered a free servicing. However, lawsuits quickly followed and Apple agreed to settle in July 2022 for $50 million. Four months later, the settlement was approved.

There are several classes of payments. MacBook owners who had to change their entire butterfly keyboards more than once are entitled to a maximum payment of $395. Those who replaced the keyboard once or replaced individual keys can claim up to $125 and $50 respectively. The deadline for the same is reportedly March 6 this year.

However, according to the website collecting users’ claims, international Apple customers may not be eligible. The settlement class included people in the U.S. who purchased a first-hand Apple MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro between 2015 and 2019 which had the butterfly keyboard.

Despite the multi-million dollar settlement, Apple did not admit to any fault, liability, or wrongdoing with regards to the butterfly keyboard, according to the settlement filing.