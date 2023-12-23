GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AI foundational models to disclose training data source under new bill: Report

U.S. lawmakers filed a bill requiring creators of foundational AI models to disclose their sources of training data

December 23, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Legislators in the U.S. filed a bill requiring creators of foundational AI models to disclose their sources of training data.

Legislators in the U.S. filed a bill requiring creators of foundational AI models to disclose their sources of training data. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Legislators in the U.S. filed a bill requiring creators of foundational AI models to disclose their sources of training data enabling copyright holders to know if their data was used.

The AI Foundational Model Transparency Act would direct the Federal Trade Commission to work in tandem with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to establish rules for reporting training data transparency, a report from The Verge said.

Under the law, companies that make foundational models will be required to report the source of data used by them, along with information about efforts to prevent the models from providing inaccurate or harmful information.

ALSO READ
US, Britain, other countries ink agreement to make AI 'secure by design'

The bill complements the Biden administration’s AI executive order, which provides rules around generative AI. These rules include the creation of standards for AI safety and security along with protecting privacy, advancing security and civil rights in the country.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Several lawsuits have been filed against companies developing and training AI models alleging copyright infringement.

In January, stock image and media content provider Getty Images announced it was suing Stability AI, the developers of the text-to-image deep learning model Stable Diffusion.

At the time the company claimed that Stability AI unlawfully copied and processed millions of images protected by copyright and associated metadata owned or represented by Getty Images.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / World / emerging technologies

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.