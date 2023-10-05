68% of Indian respondents expect businesses to protect consumers when deploying generative AI: Report

October 05, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST

Technology consultancy Thoughtworks’ international survey on generative artificial intelligence (AI) found that most Indian respondents welcome advances in this technology, but also want to see governmental regulations and safeguards.

Thoughtworks said that 69% of Indian survey respondents were excited about generative AI, which was higher than the global average of 30%.

68% of those surveyed in India felt businesses should protect their customers when deploying generative AI.

More than 80% of Indian survey respondents also said they were “most likely” to buy from a business that used generative AI.

However, the company’s press statement noted “equal amounts of anticipation and apprehension amongst Indian customers about GenAI.”

Indian survey respondents were keen to see rules and safeguards surrounding the use of generative AI in order to care for customers while also pursuing innovation.

Over 90% of those surveyed were in favour of businesses experimenting with generative AI, while 95% felt that government regulations were needed to hold such businesses accountable.

The study, ‘GenAI: What consumers want,’ surveyed 10,000 consumers in August 2023, with 1,000 each based in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Italy, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, UK, and the U.S.

“In a world where trust is paramount, businesses must understand that gaining the public’s confidence through ethical AI is not just a regulatory obligation, it’s a strategic advantage,” said Mike Mason, Chief AI officer at Thoughtworks.