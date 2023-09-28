HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

ChatGPT is no more constrained by 2021 knowledge cutoff; OpenAI lets it browse the web for current information

OpenAI said on Wednesday that ChatGPT would be able to browse the internet to provide “current and authoritative” information instead of being restricted to data before September 2021

September 28, 2023 09:41 am | Updated 09:41 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
ChatGPT’s Bing-powered browsing feature was introduced earlier this year to paid users, but taken down [File]

ChatGPT’s Bing-powered browsing feature was introduced earlier this year to paid users, but taken down [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

OpenAI announced on Wednesday that ChatGPT would be able to browse the internet in order to give users “current and authoritative information” and links to sources, effectively ending the knowledge cutoff which restricted the chatbot to information dated prior to September 2021.

The AI startup said it had received useful feedback from the original browsing launch in May, and that the chatbot would follow robots.txt and identify user agents for better interaction with websites.

ALSO READ
OpenAI’s ChatGPT to get voice and image-based conversation features

ChatGPT’s Bing-powered browsing feature was introduced earlier this year to paid users but was taken down due to paywall jumping concerns, Reuters reported.

A screen recording shared by OpenAI showed how a search for commuter bikes, for example, would prompt ChatGPT to browse relevant biking sites and read their content, in order to provide a concise answer with a link.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The new browsing upgrade will be rolled out to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users first while others will get it “soon”. Users will need to enable ‘Browse with Bing’ under GPT-4 to use the latest feature.

“Browsing is particularly useful for tasks that would require up-to-date information, such as helping you with technical research, trying to choose a bike, or planning a vacation,” said OpenAI in its X (formerly Twitter) post.

Earlier in the week, the company announced that ChatGPT could “see, hear, and speak”, enabling voice interactions with users, as well as images in conversations.

ChatGPT’s knowledge cutoff of September 2021 meant that it was unaware of many key world events which took place in 2022 and 2023, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or Rishi Sunak becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. ChatGPT queries which dealt with events taking place after 2021 often generated incomplete or incorrect responses because of this limitation.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.