GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

NMAM Institute of Technology team win Boeing National Aeromodelling Competition 2024 in India

More than 2,350 students from 855 institutions in India participated in the 2024 edition of the event

May 06, 2024 03:38 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India and South Asia, with Meghraj M., Sathvik Poojary and Sanjana S. who won the Boeing National Aeromodelling Competition 2024. The team is from Nitte Mahalinga Adyanthaya Memorial (NMAM) Institute of Technology, Karkala in Udupi district of Karnataka.

Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India and South Asia, with Meghraj M., Sathvik Poojary and Sanjana S. who won the Boeing National Aeromodelling Competition 2024. The team is from Nitte Mahalinga Adyanthaya Memorial (NMAM) Institute of Technology, Karkala in Udupi district of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A team from Nitte Mahalinga Adyanthaya Memorial (NMAM) Institute of Technology, Karkala in Udupi district of Karnataka, won the ninth annual Boeing National Aeromodelling Competition, which attracted more than 2,350 students from 855 institutions in India.

This year, the competition saw an increase in female participation, with 28% of women participating in the final rounds.

Forty-four finalists from 13 teams made it to the finale that was held in Bengaluru. The team comprising Meghraj M., Sathvik Poojary and Sanjana S. from NMAM Institute of Technology were declared winners of the competition.

The zonal rounds of the competition were held in IIT Kanpur, IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Madras. The top 13 teams travelled to Bengaluru for the final round, which was hosted by R.V. College of Engineering.

In addition, 60 students from Shishu Mandir and Building Blocks schools were invited for a learning session on the sidelines of the competition to help encourage and promote awareness, knowledge, and exposure to aviation and aeromodelling.

The Boeing National Aeromodelling Competition for students across India is sponsored by aircraft manufacturer Boeing, and organised in association with IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and R.V. College of Engineering.

The competition started as an annual event in 2013 to provide a nationwide platform for students who have a keen interest in aerospace engineering and related fields. The competition allows them to demonstrate their skills and creativity in designing, building, and flying fixed-wing aircraft models of different types and sizes.

Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India and South Asia, said, “Over its nine editions, the Boeing National Aeromodelling Competition has become an inspirational platform that complements the aspirations of India’s young aviation enthusiasts. I congratulate the participants and winners for their disruptive ideas that show that the possibilities are limitless in aviation, and I thank our partners for helping build an ecosystem of learning and innovation in aviation.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Mangalore / science (general) / engineering colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.