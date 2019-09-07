Student start-up launched at NMAMIT at Nitte

AthrV-Ed Tech, an in-campus micro student start-up, was recently launched in NMAM Institute of Technology (NMAMIT) at Nitte in Udupi district.

A press release issued by the institute on Friday said that the start-up would provide a platform for college students to work in a corporate ecosystem on campus.

AthrV-Ed is the brainchild of NMAMIT alumni, who were a part of the college’s technical club called ‘Aero Club Nitte’, started eight years ago. As a process of continuous learning, AthrV-Ed aims at giving students the experience of working in a professional environment and improving individual interpersonal skills by putting them in a collaborative ecosystem.

It provides students with an immersive learning ecosystem, enabling them with technical and interpersonal skills with a collaborative approach and personalised mentorship.

In the long term, it aims at improving the R&D and creating a next-gen workforce. This would not just fuel the ‘Make in India’ initiative but bring it down to ‘Make from scratch in India,’ the release added.