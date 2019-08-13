Nitte Aero Club team bags fifth rank in design contest

Aero Club, Nitte, a team of multidisciplinary undergraduate Engineering students of NMAM Institute of Technology (NMAMIT), secured the fifth rank in India and second rank in the State in the micro class division of SAEISS Aero Design Challenge India competition held at SRM University, Chennai, from July 19 to 21.

A press release issued by NMAMIT here said that Ankith Bhandary as team captain, Sushmita Shetty as a pilot, along with Josvin Corda, Vidhin Patel, Samartha, Vijetha P. and Akshatha, as team members, and 31 students had worked behind the stage in designing, fabricating and demonstrating a fixed-wing RC aircraft system having high payload carrying capacity.

The team was mentored by the former members of the club Ananth Erasappa, Goutam Naik, Karthik B. and Shreesha K.S. and Staff Coordinator of the Centre for Student Innovations (CFSI) Shashank Shetty.

The Aero Club is managed by Gururaj Upadhyaya, Associate Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, the release said.