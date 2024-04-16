India aims to achieve debris-free space missions by 2030

April 16, 2024 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

India has made a declaration to achieve debris-free space missions by 2030.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S. Somanath made the declaration on April 16, at the 42nd Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee (IADC) annual meet.

“This initiative aims to achieve debris-free space missions by all Indian space actors, governmental and non-governmental, by 2030. India encourages all state space actors to follow this initiative for long-term sustainability of outer space.

“It is one of the intent or initiative of India to ensure that debris-free space missions are conducted so as to ensure the sustainability of space. I would like to make this initiative a declaration today, this can be discussed and debated in the coming days,” Mr. Somanath said.

ISRO has a very clearly laid out plan as far as space exploration and space utilisation is concerned.

“Currently, we have 54 spacecraft in orbit. Plus, there are non-functional objects. But, we have been taking very careful action wherever possible to dispose of or remove the space objects once its active role is over to de-orbit, and bring it to a safe location. We want to make sure that for all the spacecraft we are likely to launch in the future, we will be taking action to make sure that we de-orbit and bring it to a safe location,” Mr Somanath added.

With India planning to set up its own space station ‘Bharatiya Antariksha Station’ by 2035, ISRO would like to look at the agreements of all the space stations and space actors, including private ones.

“We would like to look at the agreements on all the space stations and all space actors, including private space actors, to comply with the guidelines of how to make sure that the space is sustainable and make sure we don’t propagate activities so as to create more debris so that human beings continue exploration of space in the coming days,” Mr. Somanath said.