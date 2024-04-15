India’s space programme for civilian applications unique in the world, says former ISRO chairman

April 15, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - MYSURU

The 95th graduation day of Mysore Medical College and Reseach Institute was held on Sunday and all 151 students received their certificates on completion of their course.

Former ISRO chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar delivered the graduation day address and spoke on how technology was making rapid strides with quantum computing and technology set to transform the digital field.

He said the fresh graduates had more challenges than their counterparts of an earlier generation and urged them to retain their service motto to improve the quality of life of fellow humans. Mr. Kiran Kumar spoke at length on the country’s space capabilities and its evolution over decades. He pointed out that India was the only country whose space programme originated mainly for civilian application while it emerged for military use in rest of the world. Given the objectives of civilian application of space science and technology India’s programme was unique in the world, he added.

Mr. Kumar said India began using space technology for broadcasting, communication, etc., while the capabilities in weather monitoring has ensured that there was no loss of life due to super cyclones unlike in the past.

This, he said, improved weather monitoring and communication systems has helped provide advanced warning to the local administration to take precautionary measures and save lives.

With respect to navigation technologies, the country has forged ahead and even an unlettered fisherman in the seas makes use of space technologies, Mr. Kumar added.

Fishermen have communication devices with apps that help provide advanced warning of any impending storm while off late they are also warned if they are approaching the international borders.

The space scientist said in recent years India had displayed how despite being a relatively late entrant to the field of space things could be done differently and with Chandrayan came the discovery of presence of water on moon for which the credit goes to India. Similarly, the mars mission indicated how inter-planetary mission could be undertaken with limited resources, he added.

MMCRI dean and director K.R. Dakshayani, student welfare officer S. Chandrashekar, and others were present.