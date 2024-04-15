GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

India’s space programme for civilian applications unique in the world, says former ISRO chairman

April 15, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The 95th graduation day of Mysore Medical College and Reseach Institute was held on Sunday and all 151 students received their certificates on completion of their course.

Former ISRO chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar  delivered the graduation day address and spoke on how technology was making rapid strides with quantum computing and technology set to transform the digital field.

He said the fresh graduates had more challenges than their counterparts of an earlier generation and urged them to retain their service motto to improve the quality of life of fellow humans. Mr. Kiran Kumar spoke at length on the country’s space capabilities and its evolution over decades. He pointed out that India was the only country whose space programme originated mainly for civilian application while it emerged for military use in rest of the world. Given the objectives of civilian application of space science and technology India’s programme was unique in the world, he added.

Mr. Kumar said India began using space technology for broadcasting, communication, etc., while the capabilities in weather monitoring has ensured that there was no loss of life due to super cyclones unlike in the past.

 This, he said, improved weather monitoring and communication systems has helped provide advanced warning to the local administration to take precautionary measures and save lives.

 With respect to navigation technologies, the country has forged ahead and even an unlettered fisherman in the seas makes use of space technologies, Mr. Kumar added.

Fishermen have communication devices with apps that help provide advanced warning of any impending storm while off late they are also warned if they are approaching the international borders.

The space scientist said in recent years India had displayed how despite being a relatively late entrant to the field of space things could be done differently and with Chandrayan came the discovery of presence of water on moon for which the credit goes to India. Similarly, the mars mission indicated how inter-planetary mission could be undertaken with limited resources, he added.

MMCRI dean and director K.R. Dakshayani, student welfare officer S. Chandrashekar, and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.