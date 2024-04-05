Chennai’s Biskit Studio launches a new collection at its VR and AR-enabled virtual store

April 05, 2024 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST

It is Saturday night and a party is underway at Chennai’s Biskit studio. Millennials groove to house music as they peruse a wide range of abstract, futuristic fashion.

Here, the age-old concept of shopping is redefined. In one corner someone is desperately pinching the air to zoom in: he is wearing a VR headset, and is inside the studio’s virtual store, which offers a gender-neutral fashion line. Cast on a projector screen is a magnified version of the online store, where one can roam the vast, minimalist space in greyscale, past mannequins and walls adorned with art. This is a scene from the launch of their latest exhibition tour featuring the collection, Lot 202401.

“This is the future of online shopping,” says Harsha Biswajit, co-creator with sister Shruti Biswajit, of the brand known for its space prints and techno-inspired patterns. Lot 202401, which will travel to Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad through the month of April, showcases digital art born out of two concepts — space and mind — on their apparel. This includes abstract red masses that could signify the vastness that is the mind, and a jumpsuit inspired by Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to travel to space. Minimal prints on T-shirts and shirts showcase art that deconstructs the features of the cosmonaut’s face.

Ask about the inception of these concepts and Harsha elaborates, “When India sent 104 satellites to space, setting a record, and ISRO came to the forefront of space education and exploration, the question of why we were not the first in our own history came about. Why do we always think of NASA and other organisations?” From deliberating on outer space, the focus shifted to the personal sphere — possibilities of the mind then gave way to abstract art on dreams, frequencies and brain waves. The collection, Harsha says, throws light on the art and the apparel then becomes a medium. Much like their previous work, Lot 202401 is also a limited-edition collection with 21 pieces per artwork.

Creating a Biskit Universe in the digital world has always been on the cards for the brand. And the fluidity between art and technology is the central theme of its work. “For us, the biggest challenge was to take our travelling exhibits and popups to the people, and communicate the levels of experience at one go,” says Harsha.

Today, their virtual store spread across an area of 1,58,595 square feet is a “fully shoppable VR experience”, with an augmented reality tool that enables shoppers a 3D view of their line in the physical space.

With Immersive.io as its technology partner, the brand’s evolving digital world has been in the making for close to eight months.

Here, once can visit the digital store, and get an up-close view, and experience, of the line on display. Selecting a piece of clothing will direct the viewer to the retail page where the clothes can be pre-ordered and paid for, digitally.

“The design and structure of the virtual space reflects our aesthetics,” says Harsha, adding, “We wanted an industrial-style museum where we can display both, our creations and the inspiration for the same.” Which is why, apart from the mannequins that sport the collection, one gets a close view of walls filled with the 16 artworks featured in the collection.

Harsha concludes, “In the digital space, there is no limitation. It is evolving as and when technology expands. Seven years back, this wouldn’t have been possible.”

Lot 202401 will be on display at CAPSUL stores in Mumbai (April 13, 14), Ahmedabad (April 20, 21) and Bengaluru (April 27, 28). Prices start at ₹6,000.