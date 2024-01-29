GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru to host largest annual gathering of astronomers from India

Scientific discourses focussing on the Sun, planets, black holes and beyond will be held from January 31 to February 4

January 29, 2024 01:02 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru. Many events have been separately planned keeping in mind visitors and school students who will be able to engage in various activities from January 31 to February 4, 2024.

A file photo of Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru. Many events have been separately planned keeping in mind visitors and school students who will be able to engage in various activities from January 31 to February 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Bengaluru will host the largest annual gathering of astronomers from India when the 42nd meeting of the Astronomical Society of India will be held in the capital of Karnataka.

According to the Astronomical Society of India, scientific discourses focussing on the Sun, planets, black holes and beyond will be held from January 31 to February 4. About 750 astronomers will be in attendance.

Many events have been separately planned keeping in mind visitors and school students who will be able to engage in various activities throughout the week.

Special attractions this year include the release of the decadal astronomy vision document, which is the culmination of a nationwide exercise to imagine the future of cosmic exploration from India, a workshop on the recently launched AdityaL1 mission – India’s first space based solar observatory, plenary lectures highlighting India’s planetary exploration program and pulsar timing array initiatives, and recognition of students and scientists for outstanding contribution to astronomy and astrophysics research and capacity building activities. More details are available at this site.

The Public Outreach and Education Committee of the Astronomical Society of India is partnering with local organisers and astronomy industries to host popular lectures on themes ranging from space exploration to the role of astronomy in defining time and calendars. Lectures have been planned on astrophotography with a special showcase on the night skies of the Indian Himalayas, and the need to preserve the heritage of the skies. Solar and night sky observation events have been organised, and a star party is being planned at the J.N. Planetarium.

A detailed agenda of events open to the public is available at this site.

The meeting of the Astronomical Society of India is being jointly organised by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and the J.N. Planetarium. The formal inauguration of the event will take place on February 1 at 9 a.m. at J.N. Tata auditorium, IISc.

Schedule of events: What you can look forward to at meeting of Astronomical Society of India

Day & DateTimeEventVenueSpeaker
Tuesday, January 3012 NoonSolar Observations and Interactions with Scientists Kendriya Vidyalaya, IISc
Tuesday, January 304 pm Special Colloquium on Industry-Academia Interface with IISc Department of Physics. Title: Catalysing Academic and Private Partnerships in the Use of Big Data for Space Exploration and Human Benefit: The Frontier Development Lab Physics Department Auditorium, IIScMadhulika Guhathakurta, NASA
Tuesday, January 30 5.30 pmAstronomy Discovery Lecture for Students Topic: Planetary and Lunar Exploration ScienceOld Physics Building, IIScShyama Narendranath, ISRO
Tuesday, January 30 6.15 pmAstronomy Discovery Lecture for Students Topic: Time and CalendarsOld Physics Building, IIScAniket Sule, HBCSE-TIFR
Tuesday, January 30 7.30 pmNight Sky WatchingMain building ground, IISc
Wednesday, January 316.30 pmThe Himalayan Night Skies from LadakhJ.N. Tata Auditorium, IIScDorje Angchuk, IIA
Wednesday, January 317.15 pmBeginner’s Guide to AstrophotographyJ.N. Tata Auditorium, IIScAloke Kumar, IISc
Thursday, February 14.30 pmThe Sun through the Eyes of India’s AdityaL1 J.N. PlanetariumDurgesh Tripathi , IUCAA
Saturday, February 312 noonSolar observationsJ.N. Tata Auditorium, IISc
Saturday, February 32.30 pmSpace Tech Demonstration Workshop for Students and Public J.N. PlanetariumTeam: Kalam Labs
Saturday, February 34.30 pmStories of the Universe from AstroSat J.N. PlanetariumS. Seetha, RRI
Saturday, February 36 pmStar Party for Students and Public J.N. PlanetariumTeam: Kalam Labs, IISc Astrae and J.N. Planetarium
Sunday, February 44.30 pmThe Himalayan Night Skies from LadakhJ.N. Tata Auditorium, IIScDorje Angchuk, IIA

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / science (general) / astronomy

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.