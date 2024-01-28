South India Science Fair: Call to develop scientific temperament among students

January 28, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Department of School Education, Commissioner, S. Suresh Kumar, highlighted the significance of curiosity-driven questioning, which would facilitate scientific thinking among young learners.

Speaking after inaugurating the South India Science Fair, here on Sunday, Mr. Kumar urged teachers to look beyond traditional pedagogy used in classrooms to inculcate scientific temperament among students. He said that it takes scientific curiosity to find solutions to the myriad problems around us, adding that science clubs and science trips could help enhance young learners’ interest.

The science fair exhibited 210 projects created by students of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Puducherry and Kerala. The event is organised once every six years and this year it is being hosted by Andhra Pradesh, and will be on till February 1.

Andhra Pradesh State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B. Srinivasa Rao, Bengaluru-based Visvesvarayya Industrial Technology Museum Director K. Saju Bhaskaran, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Director B. Pratap Reddy, Krishna District Education Officer Tahera Sultana, Science Fair programme coordinator G. R. Bhagyasree along with teachers and students from the six states participated in the event.