The distressing trend of tech-savvy children going missing in Telangana

A 16-year-old boy from Kushaiguda, Hyderabad left home for college as usual, but with a heavier-than-usual backpack. He would soon be reported missing by his family, only to be found two months later working as a helper at a water treatment plant in Mumbai, around 726 km from home. The reason for his disappearance? He wanted to earn enough money to join a cricket club to hone his skills. Cricket was his true passion, but his family reportedly disapproved of it.

This was just one of many cases reported in 2017. Since 2018, 16,897 children under the age of 18 have been reported missing in Telangana alone, with the daily figure averaging nine per day. The data is till 2022, as per the latest figures released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

In another case of career dreams being suppressed by the family, a girl studying in Class X in Ahmedabad was traced to Pune with the help of the Telangana police in 2018. She had left home with ₹8 lakh cash, dreaming of becoming a fashion designer. The police managed to track her down by going through her search history, in which she had looked up trains to Pune, a city which she had read on the Internet about being ‘safe for women’, as well as one where one could pursue courses in fashion designing.

These are only a few cases of children going missing that Mahesh Bhagwat, the Additional Director General of Police of Telangana State, who is now heading Railways and Road Safety, could recollect from his stint as the Commissioner of Rachakonda. The recent case of a 12-year-old Bengaluru boy who was found in Hyderabad, thanks to social media, is just another example of this trend.

According to the latest NCRB report, a whopping 83,350 children (20,380 male, 62,946 female and 24 transgender) were reported missing in India in 2022. Of these, a considerable 47,313 children still remain untraced, including 33,798 women (over 70%).

Telangana ranked eighth nationwide in the count of missing children with 4,097 missing cases in 2022, encompassing unresolved instances from the previous year, and 509 children yet to be traced. According to a Rajya Sabha response by Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) S. Selvaganabathy in July 2023, the State has seen an additional 74 missing children cases between January and June, 2023.

While the percentage of children traced stood at an encouraging 87.6, the hundreds of children yet to be found remains a substantial concern for the state.

Reasons for children going missing

Explaining the change in patterns, Dr. Sunitha Krishnan, founder of Prajwala, a non-government organisation for trafficked victims, said that children now are smarter and more tech-savvy than ever.

“Children running away from home has always been a phenomenon. However, a new worrying aspect is that more and more children from middle-class and stable family backgrounds are running away. This was not the case earlier, when the reason behind children going missing could be traced to dysfunctional families, pressure in schools or an attempt to escape poverty,” she said.

Dr. Krishnan mentioned a case from December 2023, where a minor girl from Odisha was rescued just in time before being sucked into a trafficking racket in Mumbai. “The line between missing children and trafficking is now thinning because of access to social media. The girl was virtually groomed by a man she met on Facebook, who funded her travel from Odisha to Mumbai via Vizag and Shirdi. He also sent her money online to ‘change her appearance’. When traced by the police and her aunt, she had an alibi about being a local boarding school student,” explained Dr. Krishnan.

Experts corroborated that today’s generation is becoming increasingly isolated and living largely in a virtual world, which makes them averse to dealing with real-life situations.

According to Mr. Bhagwat, who was widely recognised for his work against human trafficking, “There is a mismatch in the aspirations of the children and their parents.” Stress, mainly due to academic pressure in schools and issues in the family, are the top reasons among the missing cases in the past.

“An underlying reason for increasing cases of missing children is the lack of communication at home,” said Shikha Goel, ADGP and head of the Women’s Safety Wing, Telangana. Due to this communication gap, today’s generation has become very distant, not expressing their concerns and aspirations to people around, and hence taking such drastic decisions.

Challenges in tracing

Citing a Supreme Court judgement that called for all complaints about missing children in a police station to be converted into First Information Reports (FIR) followed by an appropriate investigation, Mr. Bhagwat underscored that the standardisation of the procedure is helping in conducting sincere investigation of these cases. “Earlier, there was no sincere pursuit for missing children cases. Now, with standardisation and the help of technology, we have come a long way in addressing such cases efficiently,” he said.

However, senior police officials told The Hindu that the single biggest challenge in tracing children is a delay on the part of the parents/guardians in reporting the cases. “The time loss in informing the police significantly affects the chances of finding the child,” said an official from the Women and Child Safety Wing.

“Sincere efforts are required from all stakeholders when it comes to searching for kids. In some cases, parents do not inform the police about such cases fearing societal implications, and in other cases, parents do not inform the police after their child is found, hence leaving the cases pending,” added the official.

In the case of missing cases from rural India, the struggle is to find a proper description and photograph of the missing minor, they highlighted.

Technology to the rescue

Use of technology, alongside national-level programmes like Operation Muskan for finding missing children and rescuing and rehabilitating them, has contributed significantly to the State’s success in tracing down a majority of cases.

Telangana State Police developed a face recognition portal called ‘Darpan’ in 2018 to help reunite missing children with their parents. The application helps in tracing missing children by matching their photographs to its collected data (database) from childcare institutes and crime and criminal tracking network systems (CCTNS) among others, and immediately alerts the forces when a match is found.

Between January and July 2023, a total of 5,572 children were rescued, including 2,955 under Operation Smile and 2,617 under Operation Muskaan, according to Telangana State’s latest annual report. Of these, 4,832 children were reunited with their parents, including 2,602 and 2,230 under the respective programmes. Another 740 were sent to shelter homes.

Moreover, the Missing Persons Monitoring Cell under the Women Safety Wing led by Goel, actively assists the State police to deal with cases of missing children by efficiently using state-of-the-art technology.