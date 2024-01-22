Tech enterprises scouting for global talent to expand footprint: Nasscom

January 22, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

Tech enterprises are looking at newer regions and geographies to scout for talent, to forge collaborations, expand their addressable markets and also to increase competitive advantage, as per a study released by industry apex body Nassom in association with Indeed on Monday.

Companies are focusing on geographical expansion to explore talent in new markets, and strategic partnerships to gain competitive advantage and market access, Nasscom said.

Industry is also looking at expanding across Tier 2/3 cities in India as service-based organisations and GCCs (global capability centres) look to harness untapped innovation potential found in diverse talent pools in these emerging technology hubs.

While talent availability and cost savings are primary drivers for this phenomenon among smaller organisations with revenue less than ₹25 crore, for larger tech firms with a revenue of more than ₹ 250 crore, the key drivers were the availability of diverse skill sets and untapped talent, Nasscom added.

The study titled “Future of Work – Unravelling the Intricacies of New-Gen Work,” argues that the workforce of the future is set to navigate an increasingly multi-generational landscape. Driven by fresh perspectives and innovative ideas, Generation Z, Millennials, and the future workforce will reshape strategies for employee engagement, retention, and acquisition, and set new benchmarks.

As the dynamics of job roles continue to evolve, the majority of organisations are adopting a hybrid and flexible work approach, with office attendance guided by organizational needs and job profiles, according to the study.

Further to equip themselves for the future of work, enterprises are increasingly embracing new technologies, leading to a growing demand for specialist roles such as AI/ML Scientists, Quantum Computing Researchers, Quantum AI Developers, and Blockchain Specialists, Nasscom’s study reported.

Despite the complexity of these roles limiting their current adoption, employers were addressing this challenge by either upskilling their existing workforce or hiring subject matter experts through flexible working models like gig and contract workers, it further found.

Among the most sought-after job roles, data & analytics are in the lead, closely followed by positions that enhance customer experiences, automation, and efficiencies, particularly in AI and Machine Learning domains, according to the study.