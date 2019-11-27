PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3, 13 commercial satellites into orbit: ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 USA nanosatellites at 9: 28 a.m. from Sriharikota. ISRO tweeted that the 13 commercial satellites from the U.S. were successfully placed in their designated orbits.

A 26-hour countdown began for the launch began on Tuesday morning.

Cartosat-3 is an advanced earth imaging and mapping satellite, weighing 1,560 kg satellite.

Cartosat-3, with an ISRO-best resolution of 25 cm, will be the first of a series of high resolution, third generation satellites planned for observing the Earth. The satellite will be able to pick up objects of that size (25 cm) from its orbital perch about 509 km away. This will make Cartosat-3 among the few sharpest civil earth imagers worldwide.

Cartostat-3 will provide various spatial, spectral and temporal data for various fields including urban planning, agriculture, water resource management, environment and disaster management.

(With inputs from Special Correspondent)