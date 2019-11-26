26-hour countdown begins for Cartosat-3 launch

Indian Space Research Organisation on Tuesday said it began a 26-hour countdown for the launch of Cartosat-3.

The advanced earth observation satellite is being orbited on the PSLV-C47 launch vehicle on November 27 at 9.28 a.m. IST.

The launcher will take off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR at Sriharikota in coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Thirteen small satellites of two U.S. customers are also flying on this launcher as secondary payloads.

All satellites will be put into polar orbits around 510 km from earth.