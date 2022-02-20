  • The COVID-19 pandemic and its ensuing recommendations on social distancing and lockdowns caused a fall of 62.5% in the detection of active leprosy cases between April and September 2020 when compared with the previous year’s corresponding period in four States — Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.
  • In 2019, these States accounted for 35% of the total new leprosy cases reported in the country. They reported 22,000 new cases during April-September 2019, but only 8,270 for the same period in 2020.
  • Other Indian States may have experienced similar outcomes, especially when the second wave put brakes on the Leprosy Case Detection Campaign for the entire second quarter of 2021 (April-June).