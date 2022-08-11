Understanding the U.S.’s gun violence epidemic | Data Point podcast

Sonikka Loganathan August 11, 2022 14:21 IST

The frequency of mass shootings in the United States continues to grow. This episode breaks down the history, politics and trauma surrounding the gun violence issue.

On May 24, a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in the small town of Uvalde in Texas. He proceeded to carry out the deadliest school shooting the United States has seen in a decade. The shooting, which left 21 people dead, is now added to the long and growing list of mass shootings that take place in the U.S. regularly. In fact, according to the Gun Violence Archive, at least 356 mass shootings have been recorded so far this year, through the first three weeks of July. In this podcast, The Hindu speaks to experts and journalists about the trauma that communities face following a deadly shooting, America’s violent history, racial justice and discrimination, and the politics behind tightening gun legislation. Guests: Nora Neus, CNN Anchor Producer - “New Day” Gary Younge, Sociology professor at University of Manchester, former editor-at-large for The Guardian, author of “Another Day in the Death of America.” Casey Wooten, Reporter covering the House of Representatives for National Journal Host: Sonikka Loganathan



