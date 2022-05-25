Texas Governor: 15 killed in school shooting; gunman dead

”He [18-year-old gunman] shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Law enforcement personnel walk outside Uvalde High School after shooting a was reported earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP) | Photo Credit: William Luther

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said 15 people were killed in a shooting on May 24 at an elementary school and the 18-year-old gunman was dead.

Mr. Abbott said 14 children and one teacher were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio. ”He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” said the Governor.

The 18-year-old gunman was a resident of the community and entered the school with a handgun, and possibly a rifle, and opened fire, Mr. Abbott said. He said the shooter was likely killed by responding officers but that the events were still being investigated.

Children get on a school bus as law enforcement personnel guard the scene of a suspected shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. on May 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Earlier, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had said an active shooter was reported at the school, which has an enrolment of just under 600 students. Earlier, the district had said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

A heavy police presence surrounded the school on Tuesday afternoon, with officers in heavy vests diverting traffic and FBI agents coming and going from the building. School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The district said that the city’s civic centre was being used as a reunification centre.

Law enforcement personnel guard the scene of a suspected shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. on May 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The shooting in Texas came less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 Black shoppers and workers in what officials have described as a hate crime.

Uvalde is home to about 16,000 people and is the seat of government for Uvalde County. The town is about 75 miles from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes. There is a funeral home across the street from the school.