Chennai, a city that never disappoints

August 30, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST

On January 23, 2000, when we arrived at Chennai at Anna international airport from the United States, we had no clue what was in store for us in Chennai. But the city embraced us with open arms. Chennai welcomed us with a thanga thattu (gold plate).

The small annachi shop supplied us our groceries, just a phone call away. We found the best schools and colleges to choose from for our children’s education, The city shaped their careers.

All ladies are called ‘amma’ affectionately. In this city, we have the best health sector. My relatives call and ask me to fix appointments for them with their favourite doctors during their next visit. They leave with satisfaction.

Anna Nagar, where we live, has an emotional bond with us. Wherever we go, my children always say, “Idhu enga area” (this is our neighbourhood). We were shattered when the Anna Nagar arch was to be demolished for road widening in 2012. When it was not demolished, we were jumping with joy, for it had become a part of our lives. The Anna Nagar tower park is the place where everyone wishes us good morning, and we meet our friends during walks.

Our entertainment sector never fails. It will continue to produce several world-class talents like the Mozart of Chennai A.R. Rahman, Maniratnam, Shankar, and so many more. Food lovers find here an astonishing smorgasbord of culinary delight, including every type of Biryani you could name.

Wherever you are from, the U.S., Erode, or Salem, this city will never disappoint you.

The unity that was on global display during the 2015 floods is the epitome of Chennai.

Finally, a plea to all not to destroy the city’s natural beauty and environment. Let Chennai be an emotion to all that is preserved for all generations to come.