HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Package - in 5 stories

Chennai, a city that never disappoints

Padma

My Chennai of many memories and sentiments

Ananya J

Made of Chennai, a poem

Deepti Bhatia
File photo of Vidya Sagar’s Mela Namma Pasanga Angadi in its campus on Ranjith Road, Kotturpuram.

My great experience of Chennai as a parent of a differently-abled child

Gautam Bhattacherjee
Haphazard parking of vehicles along Zam Bazaar, Triplicane, in Madras, on November 25, 1987, leads to traffic jam.

How Madras made me a ‘Jambajaar Jaggu’

Jagan Purushottam

Madras Day | Readers’ Corner

As Madras turns 375, The Hindu’s readers write in on their Chennai memories

August 30, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

As Chennai celebrates its 374th birth anniversary, some of The Hindu’s readers recall their association with the city.

As part of Made of Chennai campaign, The Hindu’s tribute to the metropolis, we asked our readers to write their experience with the city. Here are select responses.

A Bengali writes why how Chennai supports the differently-abled, a US returned says how she has now become an Anna Nagarite, and how a quiet Chennai suburb taught some valuable lessons during COVID-19 lockdown.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.