  • The BJP on April 5 termed the Congress’s manifesto a “bundle of lies”, which was brought out to “create confusion among the voters”, since the party, despite being in power for much of the history of independent India, had not fulfilled any of the promises made in its earlier manifestos. BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also alleged that the Congress manifesto had used photographs of Thailand, which, Trivedi referred to as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “favourite place”, and one from Buffalo in the United States. Trivedi said the Congress, which ruled the country for several decades, was talking about ‘nyay’ (justice) today, but its governments did not do justice when in power.
  • Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) president and Chief Minister P.S. Tamang on April 5 released the party’s manifesto for the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the State promising social uplift. The manifesto is based on nine guarantees for social uplift — dignity, capability, good governance, education, health, empowerment, pride, prosperity and social equality. The 56-page manifesto titled “9 Guarantees of P S Tamang” was unveiled in the presence of senior party leaders and party supporters from Zoom-Salghari, Rinchenpong, Daramdin and Soreng-Chakung constituencies of Soreng and Gyalshing districts.