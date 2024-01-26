GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

January 26, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin presents the Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award for the year 2024 to Mohammed Zubair during the 75th Republic Day celebrations held in Chennai on January 26, 2024

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin presents the Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award for the year 2024 to Mohammed Zubair during the 75th Republic Day celebrations held in Chennai on January 26, 2024 | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

1. TN govt. honours Alt News’ Mohammed Zubair with award for communal harmony

During the Republic Day celebrations in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handed over the Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award, 2024 to Alt News’ co-founder Mohammed Zubair. Governor R.N. Ravi was among the dignitaries present during the celebrations.

Mr. Zubair, a native of Denkanikottai of Krishnagiri district, through his Alt News portal has been analysing the veracity of the news coming out on social media and “his work helps to prevent the occurrence of violence in society likely to be caused by fake news,” the citation read and went on to recall that in March 2023, there was a rapid spread on social media that migrant workers were being attacked in Tamil Nadu.

2. AIADMK’s election manifesto panel to tour across T.N. from February 5 

The AIADMK committee for drafting its election manifesto for the 2024 Parliamentary elections would be touring various parts of Tamil Nadu between February 5 and 10 for receiving inputs from various sections of the society. The committee would get inputs from all the 38 districts from nine zones during these six days.

3. Mullaperiyar dam issue | OPS condemns Kerala government

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, in a statement, condemned the Kerala government over the announcement in the Governor’s speech in the Assembly, which reportedly mentioned the proposal for a new dam at Mullaperiyar.

In the reported Governor’s speech, there was an announcement that constructing a new dam in Mullaperiyar was the only way to ensure the safety of those living along the banks, he said.

Mr. Panneerselvam said the announcement was against the rights of Tamil Nadu and that it was illegal, in the light of the Supreme Court judgment over the issue. 

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Madurai / Chennai / Tiruchi / Coimbatore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.