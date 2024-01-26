GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Panneerselvam opposes Kerala Governor’s speech mentioning new dam at Mullaperiyar

In a statement, he said the announcement was against the rights of Tamil Nadu and that it was illegal, in the light of the Supreme Court judgment over the issue.

January 26, 2024 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
O. Panneerselvam. File

O. Panneerselvam. File | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Friday, January 26, 2024 condemned the Kerala government over the announcement in the Governor’s speech in the Assembly, which reportedly mentioned the proposal for a new dam at Mullaperiyar.

In the reported Governor’s speech, there was an announcement that constructing a new dam in Mullaperiyar was the only way to ensure the safety of those living along the banks, he said.

In a statement, he said the announcement was against the rights of Tamil Nadu and that it was illegal, in the light of the Supreme Court judgment over the issue. The former CM further questioned the reported silence of the ruling DMK over the issue.

Mr. Panneerselvam urged the Tamil Nadu CM to use his rapport with his Kerala counterpart and Communist organisations in that State so that all obstacles be removed for the strengthening of the Mullaperiyar dam.

He further urged the Chief Minister to convey that there could never be a proposal for a new dam at Mullaperiyar. Though several years have gone by since the Supreme Court judgment, Kerala has been denying steps for undertaking maintenance works in the dam, he said.

