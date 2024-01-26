AIADMK’s election manifesto panel to tour across T.N. from February 5 

January 26, 2024 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK committee for drafting its election manifesto for the 2024 Parliamentary elections would be touring various parts of Tamil Nadu between February 5 and 10 for receiving inputs from various sections of the society. The committee would get inputs from all the 38 districts from nine zones during these six days.

A statement from AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami called upon his party cadre to facilitate meetings between the panel and various sections of the society as to what were their needs and expectations from the Member of Parliament and the Central government. The committee would meet farmers, weavers, fishermen, government officials, teachers, those in unorganised sectors, women, students, industrialists, entrepreneurs, among others.

As per the plan, the panel would receive inputs from Chennai and Vellore Zones on February 5 and from Villupuram and Salem Zones the following day. It would visit Thanjavur and Tiruchi Zones on February 7 and on the following day, it would receive inputs from Coimbatore Zone. It would visit Madurai and Tirunelveli Zones on February 9 and 10 respectively to receive inputs, Mr. Palaniswami announced.

Earlier this week, the AIADMK had constituted four committees, one of which was tasked to draft the party’s election manifesto ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary elections. Senior party leaders Natham R. Viswanathan, C. Ponnaiyan, Pollachi V. Jayaraman, D. Jayakumar, C.Ve. Shanmugam, S. Semmalai, B. Valarmathi, O.S. Manian, R.B. Udhayakumar and Vaigaichelvan are part of the 10-member panel.