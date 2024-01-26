GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK’s election manifesto panel to tour across T.N. from February 5 

Senior party leaders Natham R. Viswanathan, C. Ponnaiyan, Pollachi V. Jayaraman, D. Jayakumar, C.Ve. Shanmugam, S. Semmalai, B. Valarmathi, O.S. Manian, R.B. Udhayakumar and Vaigaichelvan are part of the 10-member panel.

January 26, 2024 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the AIADMK party headquarters in Chennai. File

A view of the AIADMK party headquarters in Chennai. File | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

The AIADMK committee for drafting its election manifesto for the 2024 Parliamentary elections would be touring various parts of Tamil Nadu between February 5 and 10 for receiving inputs from various sections of the society. The committee would get inputs from all the 38 districts from nine zones during these six days.

A statement from AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami called upon his party cadre to facilitate meetings between the panel and various sections of the society as to what were their needs and expectations from the Member of Parliament and the Central government. The committee would meet farmers, weavers, fishermen, government officials, teachers, those in unorganised sectors, women, students, industrialists, entrepreneurs, among others.

As per the plan, the panel would receive inputs from Chennai and Vellore Zones on February 5 and from Villupuram and Salem Zones the following day. It would visit Thanjavur and Tiruchi Zones on February 7 and on the following day, it would receive inputs from Coimbatore Zone. It would visit Madurai and Tirunelveli Zones on February 9 and 10 respectively to receive inputs, Mr. Palaniswami announced.

Earlier this week, the AIADMK had constituted four committees, one of which was tasked to draft the party’s election manifesto ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary elections. Senior party leaders Natham R. Viswanathan, C. Ponnaiyan, Pollachi V. Jayaraman, D. Jayakumar, C.Ve. Shanmugam, S. Semmalai, B. Valarmathi, O.S. Manian, R.B. Udhayakumar and Vaigaichelvan are part of the 10-member panel.

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.