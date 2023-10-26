October 26, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

1. T.N. Raj Bhavan petrol bomb attack | Governor accuses State of diluting incident

A day after a petrol bomb was hurled at the main gate of the Raj Bhavan, the Tamil Nadu Governor’s office came down heavily on the State police, saying the latter did not register its complaint on the petrol bomb issue, ‘diluted’ the attack as mere vandalism, and alleged a fair probe was ‘killed’ even before it began. Earlier in the day, Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore visited Raj Bhavan and briefed Governor R.N. Ravi on the steps taken to beef up the security around the premises.

Meanwhile, condemning the attack, the Law Minister S. Regupathy, while addressing journalists at Pudukottai, asserted the DMK government would never allow such untoward incidents as it would bring disrepute to the regime.

In a separate development, President Droupadi Murmu who is to take part in the convocation ceremony of the Indian Maritime University near Chennai, is to stay in the Raj Bhavan tonight.

2. Camera traps installed at 13 spots to capture elusive leopard

Tamil Nadu Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy said that camera traps were installed at 13 spots and four cages were placed at fringe villages near Nagamalai forest area at Arachalur of Erode district to capture an elusive leopard.

The Minister, along with Erode Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, inspected the villages and held discussions with the Forest Department officials on the steps taken to capture the leopard, that had killed a calf and four goats.

3. DMK government has done best on the release of Muslim prisoners: IUML

Indian Union Muslim League president K.M. Kader Mohideen said that the Tamil Nadu government had done what it could do on the release of Muslim prisoners and it was for the Governor R.N. Ravi to take action on the recommendation of the State government to release them.

Speaking to reporters at Pallapatti, Mr. Mohideen said 49 prisoners have to be released from prisons.