Camera traps installed at 13 spots to capture elusive leopard in Erode

October 26, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST - ERODE

Tamil Nadu Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy said on Thursday, October 26 that camera traps were installed at 13 spots and four cages were placed at fringe villages near Nagamalai forest area at Arachalur to capture an elusive leopard.

The Minister, along with Erode Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, inspected the villages and held discussions with the Forest Department officials on the steps taken to capture the leopard.

Mr. Muthusamy told the media that the animal, identified as a leopard through camera traps, had on October 14 killed a calf at Vellivalasu and after four days, it killed four goats at Om Sakthi Nagar. “Camera traps and cages were placed while seven-teams, each comprising three staff from the Forest Department, were formed for monitoring the area,” he added.

The Minister urged the villagers to cooperate with officials and remain cautious until the leopard is caught. “People in these areas should avoid venturing out during night and early morning as the leopard is using the quarries and boulders as its hideout,” he cautioned. Compensation would be given to the farmers for loss of their cattle and additional camera traps and cages would be placed based on the requirements, he said.