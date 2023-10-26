October 26, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated October 27, 2023 01:29 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI / CHENNAI

Condemning the hurling of a petrol bomb near the main gate of the Raj Bhavan in Chennai, the office-cum-residence of Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, Tamil Nadu Law Minister S. Regupathy on Thursday, October 26, said the DMK government would not allow any untoward incident to take place in Tamil Nadu as it would only bring disrepute to it. Further, he accused the Governor of inciting hatred towards the government and the people of the State.

Raj Bhavan’s allegation

Meanwhile, a day after a 42-year-old history-sheeter was nabbed in connection with the attack, the Raj Bhavan said in a social media post that the police “did not register a Raj Bhavan complaint on [the attack].”

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter

“[The police] suo motu diluted the attack as an act of simple vandalism and, in a hurry, got the arrested accused remanded in jail at midnight, waking up the magistrate and preventing a detailed interrogationwhich could expose those behind the attack,” it said. It went on to state that a “fair investigation was killed before it began.”

Interacting with journalists in Pudukottai, Mr. Regupathy said it was wrong to say that there was lack of security at the Raj Bhavan. Full-scale security had been provided by the State government to the Raj Bhavan and the Wednesday’s incident took place outside the Raj Bhavan. The DMK government would not commit any error in maintaining and protecting law and order, Mr. Regupathy said. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is a leader who will be ready to protect even his enemies, added.

Replying to a query, he said the State government had taken immediate action on the petrol bomb attack by arresting the accused. The Minister maintained that law and order was not affected due to this incident. Mr. Regupathy strongly felt the petrol bomb attack could be an act of conspiracy to bring disrepute to the DMK government. The accused involved in the incident had been arrested and was being questioned. Further investigation would throw more light.

Asked about the charge that the DMK and its allies were constantly making slanderous remarks and inciting hatred against the Governor, Mr. Regupathy alleged the “Honourable Governor” was the first person in the State to consistently incite hatred against the DMK government and the people of the State.

The DMK had never spread hatred against Mr. Ravi, he said claiming it was the Governor who had started this and it was he (Governor) “who had been campaigning like a political party leader” all over the State. Answering another query, he said there was no necessity for the DMK to hurl petrol bombs.

The DMK or its allies were not responsible for this incident and would prove that it had not done anything wrong. To another question, Mr. Regupathy said the DMK government had not humiliated the Governor at any point of time. It was the State government’s responsibility to reply to the accusations made by the Governor. Mr. Regupathy said the BJP Tamil Nadu unit’s efforts to politicise the petrol bomb incident would not be believed by the people of the State.