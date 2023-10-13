October 13, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

1. DVAC books TRB secretary in disproportionate assets case

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has booked a case against the secretary of Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board, V.C. Rameswaramurugan, and his family members, for acquiring and possessing assets disproportionate to known sources of income

The family has acquired assets worth ₹3.89 crore, which was calculated to be 354.66% over and above their known sources of income, the FIR alleged.

The move comes a day after the DVAC searched Rameswaramurugan’s residence and the residence of his father-in-law, in Erode district.

2. Operation to capture translocated wild elephant begins in Erode

The Forest Department began an operation to capture a 40-year-old translocated male elephant that has once again returned to human habitations near Vilamundi Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) of Erode district.

Earlier on July 24, the crop-raiding tusker was captured in Kadambur Hills and released at Mangalpatti area in Bhavanisagar Forest Range of Sathyamangalam Division. However, after seven days the elephant ventured out of the forest and entered the park at Bhavanisagar dam causing panic among the people. Though Forest Department officials chased the animal back into the forest, it frequently enters habitations and damages crops.

3. Cauvery water dispute | T.N. will fight for release of 14,000 cusecs of Cauvery water: Duraimurugan

The Tamil Nadu government will strongly fight for the release of 14,000 cusecs of Cauvery river water by Karnataka to the State, said Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan while addressing journalists at Chennai, ahead of the meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

He claimed that if the current situation continued there would be a crisis not only for agriculture but also drinking water in the districts dependent on Cauvery.

To a question, the Minister ruled out the scope of releasing water from Mettur dam. “There is hardly 10 TMC water in the reservoir. So, we can’t release water. Though the catchment areas are receiving rain, we have to wait and see if the situation would improve,” he added.

Two days ago, on Wednesday, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee ordered Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs water to Tamil Nadu from October 16 to 31.