T.N. Teachers Recruitment Board secretary, family, booked in disproportionate assets case

October 13, 2023 02:41 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has booked a case against the T.N. Teachers’ Recruitment Board’s secretary, V.C. Rameswaramurugan, and members of his family, for acquiring and possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and those of his family members.

The family has acquired assets worth ₹3.89 crore, which was calculated to be 354.66% over and above their known sources of income, the FIR alleged.

The move comes a day after the DVAC searched Rameswaramurugan’s residence and the residence of his father-in-law, in Erode district on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Rameswaramurugan, 52, is presently secretary of the Teachers’ Recruitment Board. He is a native of Vellakovil, Gobichettipalayam, in Erode District.

Rameswaramurugan worked as a joint director of the T.N. School Education Department from April 1, 2012 to May 10, 2012 and as the Director of Elementary Education from May 11, 2012 to July, 31, 2013. He also held the post of Director of School Education from July 31, 2013 to December 10, 2014 and then became the Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training until April 25, 2017.

The DVAC said Rameswaramurugan held properties in his name and in the name of his family members to the tune of ₹1.98 crore as on April, 1, 2012, the beginning of the check period. Immoveable assets such as vacant sites/plots, punja lands and house buildings were bought in the names of Rameswaramurugan, his wife, parents and parents-in law in Somangalam village, Erode, Thiruthangal in Sivakasi, Madhavaram in Chennai, Nattarmangalam village in Cuddalore, Keela Thiruthangal village in Sivakasi, Nathanallur village in Kancheepuram and other places.

The total value of the family’s assets was ₹6.52 crore as on March 31, 2016, which was the end of the check period.

“The accused-1 V. C. Rameswaramurugan and his family members have acquired assets both movable and immovable during the check period between- April 1, 2012 and March 31, 2016 approximately worth ₹3.89 crore which was calculated to be 354.66% over and above the known sources of income of Rameswaramurugan and his family members,” the FIR alleged. It said the family had committed offences under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Along with Rameswaramurugan, his wife A. Akilandeeswari, his father V.M. Chinnapalanisamy, 90, his mother C. Mangaiyarkarasi, 84, father-in -law B. Arivudainambi, 68 and mother-in-law A. Ananthi, 62 were cited as accused persons in the FIR.