HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DVAC searches residence of Teachers’ Recruitment Board secretary in Erode

According to sources, the TRB secretary served as the Director of School Education between 2012 and 2016 during which he allegedly amassed wealth disproportionate to known sources of his income.

October 12, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The residence of Arivudainambi, who is the father-in-law of V.C. Rameswaramurugan, secretary of Teachers’ Recruitment Board where sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption began searches in Erode on October 12, 2023

The residence of Arivudainambi, who is the father-in-law of V.C. Rameswaramurugan, secretary of Teachers’ Recruitment Board where sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption began searches in Erode on October 12, 2023 | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), on Thursday, October 12, 2023 began searches at the residence of V.C. Rameswaramurugan, secretary of Teachers’ Recruitment Board (TRB), at his native village in Gobichettipalayam of Erode district.

A seven-member team led by M. Rekha, Inspector of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Erode, began the search at his house located at Vellankovil village. His parents were in the house while he was in Chennai.

Sources said he served as the Director of School Education between 2012 and 2016 during which he allegedly amassed wealth disproportionate to known sources of his income.

DVAC sleuths also began searches at the residence of his father-in-law Arivudainambi at Agrahara Street in Erode. He is running a jewellery shop in the city.

Related Topics

Erode / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.