1. WATCH | How Bengaluru lost its iconic Cauvery theatre

A couple of months after celebrating its golden jubilee, the Cauvery Theatre in Bengaluru has ended its glorious run. Curtains came down on the iconic single screen, which played several blockbusters for over five decades.

The OTT wave and the booming multiplexes had a major impact on the theatre. Bollywood’s dismal show in the last couple of years and the delay of big Kannada films caused the closure of the theatre. What made Cauvery special? Why did celebrities love the hall? What’s its legacy? Watch as The Hindu finds out.

2. Bengaluru rains | 17 flights diverted to Chennai from KIA on May 9, water leakage in terminal areas

The heavy downpour on Thursday, May 9, night led to diversion of 17 flights to Chennai from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds rendered the airport inaccessible for landing between 9.35 p.m. and 10.29 p.m., leading to the diversion of flights, a BIAL spokesperson said. Thirteen domestic flights, three international passenger flights, and one international cargo flight were diverted to Chennai.

The heavy downpour also resulted in water leakage in certain areas of the KIA terminal areas. A video has been doing rounds on social media showing water leakage from the airport’s Terminal-2 (T2) building due to Thursday’s rain. The spokesperson said that there was a leakage in the terminal building but could not confirm if the video was recorded on May 9.

3. Summer drives up coconut prices in Bengaluru to ₹50 apiece

A staple in many Indian kitchens, coconut has become as expensive as ₹50 per piece in Bengaluru due to limited supply and the growing demand for tender coconuts in the market due to summer season. Vendor say the extreme weather conditions have made it difficult to produce and store coconuts, leading to reduced supply and increased wastage due to cracks in the fruit.

Reeling under last year’s drought, the production of coconut in some of the major cultivation areas like Tumakuru and Chitradurga had come down. The prices are expected to go up further unless there is a good monsoon season in the State this year.

4. Commuters face inconvenience as UPI payments fail on BMTC airport buses

In a blow to commuters relying on BMTC premium buses, particularly the airport routes, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment services have faltered due to server issues. For frequent flyers and daily commuters alike, the convenience of UPI payments has become integral to their routine, eliminating the hassle of carrying cash or scrambling for exact change.

This unexpected disruption, now extending for two consecutive days, has left passengers stranded and frustrated, forcing them to pay by cash.