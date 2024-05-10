Watch | How Bengaluru lost its iconic Cauvery theatre

A couple of months after celebrating its golden jubilee, the Cauvery Theatre in Bengaluru ended its glorious run. Curtains came down on the iconic single screen, which played several blockbusters for over five decades.

The OTT wave and the booming multiplexes had a major impact on the theatre. Bollywood’s dismal show in the last couple of years and the delay of big Kannada caused the closure of the theatre.

What made Cauvery special? Why did celebrities love the hall? What’s its legacy? The Hindu finds out.

Read more: The iconic Cauvery Theatre in Bengaluru ends its glorious run

Reporting: Vivek MV

Video and production: Ravichandran N.