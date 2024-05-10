GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Watch | How Bengaluru lost its iconic Cauvery theatre

Watch | How Bengaluru lost its iconic Cauvery theatre

Curtains came down on the iconic single screen, which played several blockbusters for over five decades

Updated - May 10, 2024 03:53 pm IST

Published - May 10, 2024 03:48 pm IST

Vivek M V
Vivek M.V.

A couple of months after celebrating its golden jubilee, the Cauvery Theatre in Bengaluru ended its glorious run. Curtains came down on the iconic single screen, which played several blockbusters for over five decades.

The OTT wave and the booming multiplexes had a major impact on the theatre. Bollywood’s dismal show in the last couple of years and the delay of big Kannada caused the closure of the theatre.

What made Cauvery special? Why did celebrities love the hall? What’s its legacy? The Hindu finds out.

Read more:  The iconic Cauvery Theatre in Bengaluru ends its glorious run 

Reporting: Vivek MV

Video and production: Ravichandran N.

Related Topics

Bangalore / Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.