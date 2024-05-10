GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru rains | 17 flights diverted to Chennai from KIA on May 9

Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds rendered the airport inaccessible for landing between 9.35 p.m. and 10.29 p.m., BIAL said

Published - May 10, 2024 11:57 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

A view of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

The heavy downpour on Thursday, May 9, night led to diversion of 17 flights to Chennai from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

“Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds rendered the airport inaccessible for landing between 9.35 p.m. and 10.29 p.m., leading to the diversion of flights. Thirteen domestic flights, three international passenger flights, and one international cargo flight were diverted to Chennai,” BIAL spokesperson said.

Among the domestic flights which were diverted to the Chennai airport were four Indigo flights, four Air India Express flights, one Vistara, one Akasa Air, one Air India and one Star Air flight.

Three international flights, one cargo flight diverted

The three international flights which were diverted due to bad weather were one Singapore Airlines flight from Singapore, one Etihad flight from Abu Dhabi and one KLM flight from Amsterdam. One DHL Aviation cargo flight ES 731 was also diverted.

On May 6 eight flights were diverted, seven to Chennai and one to Coimbatore as they were unable to land at KIA due to heavy rains.

As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) readings at 8.30 a.m. on Friday, the KIA station had recorded 72.4 mm rainfall, Bengaluru City Station had recorded 14. mm rainfall and the HAL Airport 6.7 mm. rainfall.

IMD Officials said rainfall recorded was between 8.30 a.m. on May 9 and 8.30 a.m. on May 10.

Bangalore / air transport / rains

