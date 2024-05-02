May 02, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

1. Watch | Prajwal Revanna sex scandal: All you need to know

Over the past week, a massive sex scandal has rocked Karnataka, overshadowing the political discourse in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. In the thick of it all is Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former PM HD Deve Gowda, and sitting MP from Hassan. On April 27, the Karnataka government, at the behest of the State Commission for Women, constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the alleged video clips of sexual abuse and exploitation involving the Hassan MP.

With pressure building on an embarrassed JD(S), the party suspended Mr. Prajwal earlier this week. On May 1, the Hassan MP — who had fled to Germany on April 27 morning — was served a notice by the SIT to appear for questioning within 24 hours. He is said to have sought seven days’ time to do so, through his lawyers.

What does the sexual abuse scandal mean for the JD(S)’s future, and its alliance with the BJP? How will this affect the women victims? How limiting are ex-parte injunctions in a case like this? Watch to know more.

2. Prajwal Revanna sexual harassment case | Lookout circular against Hassan MP by Government of Karnataka

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has issued a lookout circular against Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and ‘absconding’ Hassan MP. The Janata Dal (Secular) has suspended the MP who is accused of sexual harassment of several women and is believed to be in Germany.

The lookout circular has been issued to all immigration points across India, which means Mr. Prajwal will be detained as soon as he reports at any of the immigration points at airports, sea ports, or at border checkposts. This comes a day after he did not comply with a notice by the SIT summoning him for questioning. An advocate claiming to represent the Hassan MP had sought seven days’ time for his client to present himself before the SIT. Sources in the SIT said Mr. Prajwal’s return ticket has been booked for May 15.

3. PM Modi should apologise for campaigning for Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna: Rahul Gandhi

Calling JD(S) candidate of Hassan Prajwal Revanna a ‘mass rapist’, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the nation for campaigning for such a candidate.

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi knew about his case when he campaigned for him for the Lok Sabha elections. “Mr. Modi should seek an apology from the nation for campaigning for him,” he said.

4. Supporters of Eshwarappa allege ‘sorcery’

The supporters of former minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who is contesting as an Independent candidate, have alleged “sorcery” against the candidate, by political opponents at Shikaripur. Eshwarappa’s office has shared a video clip and a photo showing two lemons, vermillion and an unknown object placed in front of the office of Rashtra Bhaktara Balaga in Shikaripura, with media.