Supporters of Eshwarappa allege ‘sorcery’

May 02, 2024 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - Shivamogga

The supporters of former minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who is contesting as an Independent candidate, have alleged “sorcery” against the candidate, by political opponents at Shikaripur.

Eshwarappa’s office has shared a video clip and photo showing two lemons, vermillion and an unknown object placed in front of the office of Rashtra Bhaktara Balaga in Shikaripura, with media.

The supporters of Eshwarappa maintained that their candidate would not be disturbed by such attempts. Eshwarappa is contesting against BJP candidate B.Y. Raghavendra, son of former CM B.S. Yediyurappa from Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency.