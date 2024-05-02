GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supporters of Eshwarappa allege ‘sorcery’

Eshwarappa’s office shared a video clip and photo showing two lemons, vermillion and an unknown object placed in front of the Rashtra Bhaktara Balaga office in Shikaripura

May 02, 2024 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
BJP’s expelled veteran leader and former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who is contesting as an Independent candidate from Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency, during an interaction with The Hindu, in Sagara on April 28, 2024.

BJP’s expelled veteran leader and former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who is contesting as an Independent candidate from Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency, during an interaction with The Hindu, in Sagara on April 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The supporters of former minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who is contesting as an Independent candidate, have alleged “sorcery” against the candidate, by political opponents at Shikaripur.

Independent candidate Eshwarappa has alleged sorcery against him at Shikaripura.

Independent candidate Eshwarappa has alleged sorcery against him at Shikaripura. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Eshwarappa’s office has shared a video clip and photo showing two lemons, vermillion and an unknown object placed in front of the office of Rashtra Bhaktara Balaga in Shikaripura, with media.

The supporters of Eshwarappa maintained that their candidate would not be disturbed by such attempts. Eshwarappa is contesting against BJP candidate B.Y. Raghavendra, son of former CM B.S. Yediyurappa from Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency.

