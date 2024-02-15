February 15, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

1. Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda hospitalised for respiratory illness

Former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on February 15 following high fever and cough. He is under treatment at Manipal Hospitals.

According to statement from the hospital, he has been admitted for respiratory illness and is under the care of Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD and consultant-pulmonology and lung transplant physician. “His current condition is stable and he is being monitored by a team of specialists,” the hospital stated.

2. Kupendra Reddy springs a surprise, throws hat in Rajya Sabha ring

Forcing an election for the fourth Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka, the NDA partners BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) have sprung a surprise by fielding former Rajya Sabha member Kupendra Reddy of the JD(S) as the fifth candidate.

While the Congress and BJP were set to comfortably win three and one seats, respectively, of the four seats for which polls will be held on February 27, the entry of Mr. Reddy, one of the richest politicians in Karnataka with declared assets of over ₹800 crore, has made the contest interesting. Political circles are abuzz about a possible cross voting in this election too.

3. Pre-KG, additional bilingual sections in Karnataka govt schools from 2024-25 to promote English medium education

To encourage English medium education right from the primary level and to strengthen the learning ability of children in government schools, the Department of School Education and Literacy has decided to start pre-primary classes (LKG and UKG) and additional English medium (bilingual) sections from class 1 in government schools across Karnataka from 2024-25 academic year.

The department has invited proposals from eligible government schools with details, and has given a deadline of February 28 for submission of proposals.

4. Shivamogga DC instructs officers to display portrait of Basavanna in all offices

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Gurudatt Hegde has instructed all offices of urban and local bodies and government offices to put up a portrait of Basavanna, social reformer of the 12th century, who has been declared a cultural leader of Karnataka.

On February 14, Mr. Hegde said the portrait should be unveiled in all offices on February 17. Officers could download a digital copy of the portrait using a link provided to them. Basavanna was a poet and philosopher, who lead a movement for a caste-less society.

5. Former pourakarmika elected Mayor of Belagavi

Savita Kamble was elected the Mayor of Belagavi city corporation in the elections held in Belagavi on February 15. Ms. Kamble had worked as a poura karmika (civic worker) in the city a few years ago. She used to work in a factory before being elected as a member of the urban local body.

Anand Chauhan, BJP member, was elected Deputy Mayor. BJP has a majority with 35 members in the 58-member body. The remaining members include 10 of the Congress.