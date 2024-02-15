GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shivamogga DC instructs officers to display portrait of Basavanna in all offices

Considering Basavanna’s contribution to society, the State Government had declared him the cultural leader of Karnataka

February 15, 2024 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah displays a portrait of Basavanna.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah displays a portrait of Basavanna. | Photo Credit: File photo

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Gurudatt Hegde has instructed all offices of urban and local bodies and government offices to put up a portrait of Basavanna, social reformer of the 12th century, who has been declared a cultural leader of Karnataka.

On February 14, Mr. Hegde said the portrait should be unveiled in all offices on February 17. Officers could download a digital copy of the portrait using this link.

Basavanna was a poet and philosopher, who lead a movement for a caste-less society. He propagated the importance of work. The principles he preached had been reflected in the Indian Constitution as well. Considering his contribution to society, the State Government had declared him the cultural leader of Karnataka, he added.

