GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former poura karmika elected Mayor of Belagavi

Savita Kamble was elected to the city corporation from ward number 17, reserved for a Scheduled Caste (woman), on a BJP ticket

February 15, 2024 03:06 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Savita Kamble was elected Mayor and Anand Chauhan was elected Deputy Mayor of the Belagavi city corporation following elections on February 15, 2024.

Savita Kamble was elected Mayor and Anand Chauhan was elected Deputy Mayor of the Belagavi city corporation following elections on February 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: Badiger P K

Savita Kamble was elected the Mayor of Belagavi city corporation in the elections held in Belagavi on February 15.

Ms. Kamble had worked as a poura karmika (civic worker) in the city a few years ago. She used to work in a factory before being elected as a member of the urban local body.

Anand Chauhan, BJP member, was elected Deputy Mayor.

Both were elected unopposed.

BJP has a majority with 35 members in the 58-member body. The remaining members include 10 of the Congress.

Ms. Kamble hails from Shirgur village. She has studied till SSLC. Some domestic issues forced her to shift to Belagavi where she worked as a domestic help for a few years and later as a poura karmika (civic worker) for some time. Later, she worked in an agarbatti (incense sticks) unit and then a helmet factory as an unskilled labourer.

She was elected to the city corporation from ward number 17, reserved for a Scheduled Caste (woman), on a BJP ticket.

Her nomination for the mayoral poll was announced in the morning during a BJP election committee meeting on February 15.

Regional Commissioner and returning officer S.B. Shettannanavar declared the winners, and congratulated them after the elections.

Belagavi city corporation Commissioner Rajashree Jainapur was among those present during the election process.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / state politics / Belgaum

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.