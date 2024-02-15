GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda hospitalised for respiratory illness

According to statement from the hospital, he has been admitted for respiratory illness and is under the care of Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD and consultant-pulmonology and lung transplant physician

February 15, 2024 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Deve Gowda.

A file photo of former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Deve Gowda. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on February 15 following high fever and cough. He is under treatment at Manipal Hospitals.

According to statement from the hospital, he has been admitted for respiratory illness and is under the care of Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD and consultant-pulmonology and lung transplant physician. “His current condition is stable and he is being monitored by a team of specialists,” the hospital stated.

C.N. Manjunath, former director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, who is Mr Deve Gowda’s son-in-law, said the former Prime Minister had high fever and severe cough for the last three days. ”Along with this, he also has a urinary tract infection. HIs other vital parameters are normal. Although his condition is stable, he will be under observation for the next three days,” Dr Manjunath said.

