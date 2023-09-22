September 22, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

1. BJP welcomes JD(S) into NDA fold ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

The BJP on September 22, acknowledged the alliance with Janata Dal (Secular) and welcomed the regional party from Karnataka, helmed by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold.

The announcement came from BJP President J.P. Nadda on Friday afternoon after he and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met JD(S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in New Delhi. Strategies to take on Congress in Karnataka was also discussed, sources said. Mr. Nadda announced the alliance on social media platform X, but did not specify the number of seats that the JD(S) would contest from.

2. Moral policing: Inter-faith college students harassed in Agumbe

A group of right-wing activists allegedly harassed and abused two inter-faith college students from Kaup taluk in Udupi district when the duo were returning after visiting a waterfall in Agumbe in Shivamogga district on August 22. A case was registered at Kaup police station on September 22, after one of the activists revealed the alleged harassment on social media.

The alleged harassment is the first incident of moral policing reported in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts in September 2023. Since January 2023, a total of 12 moral policing incidents have been reported in the twin districts of which eight were reported since July, after the Congress came to power.

3. Dasara festivities to be simple and meaningful in view of drought in Karnataka

In view of the drought in Karnataka, the State Government has decided to scale down this year’s Dasara celebrations. Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, took to microblogging site X to announce the State Government’s decision.

He tweeted: “In view of the poor rainfall in the State and the distress caused to the farming community, the State Government has decided to celebrate Dasara in a simple and meaningful manner”.

4. Karnataka government reconstitutes COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee

Karnataka government has reconstituted the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) to analyse COVID data on a day-on-day basis and advice the government on necessary intervention.

The new 15-member TAC will be headed by K. Ravi, Professor and head of the department of medicine at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI).