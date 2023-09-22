September 22, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST

BJP president J.P. Nadda has announced an alliance with the JD(S) in Karnataka for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He made the announcement in a tweet, but did not specify the number of seats that the JD(S) would contest.

Mr Nadda welcomed the JD(S) into the NDA and posted a photo of him with Mr Kumaraswamy and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Mr Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil also attended the meeting.

Met Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and JD(S) leader Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy in the presence of our senior leader and Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji.

I am happy that JD(S) has decided to be the part of National Democratic Alliance. We wholeheartedly welcome them in the NDA.… pic.twitter.com/eRDUdCwLJc — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 22, 2023

While former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had announced that the BJP would seek an alliance with the JD(S), the number of seats each party would contest was not mentioned.

The speculation in political circles in Karnataka is that the BJP would give 4 seats to the JD(S). The picture was expected to be clear on September 22 after former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy met Mr Nadda in Delhi.

However, Mr Nadda’s tweet does not mention anything about seats.