BJP president J.P. Nadda announces alliance with JD(S) in Karnataka

Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy met Mr Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi

September 22, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

BJP president J.P. Nadda has announced an alliance with the JD(S) in Karnataka for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He made the announcement in a tweet, but did not specify the number of seats that the JD(S) would contest.

Mr Nadda welcomed the JD(S) into the NDA and posted a photo of him with Mr Kumaraswamy and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Mr Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil also attended the meeting.

While former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had announced that the BJP would seek an alliance with the JD(S), the number of seats each party would contest was not mentioned.

The speculation in political circles in Karnataka is that the BJP would give 4 seats to the JD(S). The picture was expected to be clear on September 22 after former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy met Mr Nadda in Delhi.

However, Mr Nadda’s tweet does not mention anything about seats.

