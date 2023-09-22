HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Dasara festivities to be simple and meaningful in view of drought in Karnataka

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, took to microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) to announce the State Government’s decision

September 22, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of the illuminated Mysuru palace. The 10-day-long festival is scheduled to begin on October 15, 2023.

A file photo of the illuminated Mysuru palace. The 10-day-long festival is scheduled to begin on October 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

In view of the drought in Karnataka, the State Government has decided to scale down this year’s Dasara celebrations.

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, took to microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) to announce the State Government’s decision. He tweeted: “In view of the poor rainfall in the State and the distress caused to the farming community, the State Government has decided to celebrate Dasara in a simple and meaningful manner”.

The authorities had planned to celebrate the showpiece event in the cultural calendar of Karnataka in a grand manner this year, but the drought has dampened the mood in the State.

The 10-day-long festival is scheduled to begin on October 15 atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / religious festival or holiday / festivals

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.