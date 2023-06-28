June 28, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

1. Anna Bhagya scheme | Karnataka to pay ₹34 per kg of additional rice to beneficiaries

Unable to procure the required quantity of rice to implement the Anna Bhagya scheme, Karnataka government has decided to pay ₹34 per kg to the beneficiaries. This will apply to five kg per person in the BPL and Antyodaya card holding families.

The cash will be transferred through DBT, starting from July 1. This is being seen as a temporary alternative till enough rice stock is raised through a tender to be floated shortly. The decision was taken at the State Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, June 28.

The Cabinet also decided on July 14 as the tentative date to open applications for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which entails monthly financial assistance of ₹2,000 to woman head of the family.

2. NIA searches houses of accused in Praveen Nettaru murder case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on June 27 conducted extensive searches at the houses of three absconding suspects in the case related to the alleged murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru by the cadres of Popular Front of India (PFI) in Bellare village of Sullia taluk last year.

NIA seized several electronic gadgets and documents during the searches at the houses of Abdul Nasir and Abdul Rahaman in Kodagu district and Naushad in Dakshina Kannada district. All three are suspected of harbouring the main assailants of Nettaru at various hideouts across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu State.

3. Karnataka HC declines to quash FIR against Rahul Gandhi for using KGF 2 song for Bharat Jodo Yatra

The High Court of Karnataka on June 28 declined to quash the FIR registered against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Shrinate for using a song from Kannada movie KGF Chapter-2 for their online campaign for Bharat Jodo Yatra in violation of copyright.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while dismissing the joint petition filed by the Congress leaders questioning the legality of registration of criminal case by MRT Music.

4. Lokayukta raids K.R. Puram Tahsildar in Bengaluru, seizes unaccounted cash

Lokayukta officials conducted simultaneous raids on the residence and 10 other locations belonging to Ajith Rai, Tahsildar, K.R. Puram, and seized cash, movable and immovable assets which are disproportionate to his known source of income on June 28. Mr. Rai has been booked under DA case. Investigations are on.

5. FIR against BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya for defamatory Twitter post against Rahul Gandhi

The High Grounds police in Bengaluru registered an FIR against BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya over an animated video and objectionable posts on his Twitter account against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Based on the complaint filed by Ramesh Babu, co-chairman of KPCC communication department, the police booked Malviya charging him under various sections of the IPC. Mr. Babu claimed the video and posts were misleading and created for the purpose of inciting communal hatred and enmity between groups.