Lokayukta raids Tahsildar, seizes unaccounted cash

June 28, 2023 09:41 am | Updated 09:41 am IST - Bengaluru

Imran Gowhar
Officials of Lokayukta conducted simultaneous raids on the residence and 10 other locations belonging to Ajith Rai, Tahsildar, K.R. Puram

Officials of Lokayukta conducted simultaneous raids on the residence and 10 other locations belonging to Ajith Rai, Tahsildar, K.R. Puram | Photo Credit: Imran Gowhar

Officials of Lokayukta on Wednesday conducted simultaneous raids on the residence and 10 other locations belonging to Ajith Rai, Tahsildar, K.R. Puram, and seized cash, movable and immovable assets which are disproportionate to his known source of income.

Based on a complaint, several teams of officials led by Superintendent of Police Ashok K.N. carried the search operations and seized the unaccounted properties

The officials booked Mr. Rai under DA case and are further investigating.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru

