NIA searches houses of accused in Praveen Nettaru murder case

Three locations were searched in two districts of Karnataka as part of NIA’s efforts to track down the absconders

June 28, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

Imran Gowhar
Imran Gowhar
Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday (June 27) conducted extensive searches at the houses of three absconding suspects in the case related to the alleged murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru by cadres of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Karnataka last year.

Three locations were searched in two districts of Karnataka as part of the NIA’s efforts to track down the absconders.

NIA seized several electronic gadgets and documents during the searches at the houses of Abdul Nasir and Abdul Rahaman in Kodagu district and Naushad in Dakshina Kannada district.

All three are suspected of harbouring the main assailants of Parveen Nettaru at various hideouts across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu State, said a release.

Besides the trio, five other accused are still absconding in the case, which the NIA had taken over in August 2022. A total of 21 persons, including the absconders, have so far been chargesheeted by NIA under various sections of UAPA, IPC and Arms Act.

Nettaru was hacked to death on July 26 , 2022 in Bellare village of Sullia Taluk in Dakshina Kannada.

