Here are the big stories from Karnataka today

Welcome to the Karnataka Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Nalme Nachiyar.

June 08, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar takes stock of the drainage system of several places in Bengaluru on June 8, 2023

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar takes stock of the drainage system of several places in Bengaluru on June 8, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

1. Gruha Jyothi to be launched in Kalaburagi, Gruha Lakshmi in Belagavi

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on June 8 said the Gruha Jyothi scheme will be launched on August 1 in Kalaburagi while the Gruha Lakshmi scheme would be flagged off on August 17 or 18 in Belagavi. At a high level meeting with senior government officials, he instructed that the application process for all schemes should be made very simple.

Since a large number of applications are expected to be submitted for all five ‘guarantee’ schemes, the Chief Minister directed the officials of the e-governance department to increase the capacity of the Seva Sindhu portal in accordance with the huge amount of data submitted.

2. DyCM D.K. Shivakumar inspects stormwater drain works in Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister, D K Shivakumar inspected stormwater drain works in flood prone areas in the city such as Yemalur, Sarjapur, Vartur and other places on June 8. Mr Shivakumar. directed the BBMP to complete the works as soon as possible. 

With the southwest monsoon likely to arrive in the State in the next 48 hours, the government and BBMP officials are ramping up monsoon preparedness to avert a repetition of last year’s floods.   

3. ‘Lack of public toilets causes inconveniences’: Woman pens emotional letter to President

Jademma from Ballari, who went on a trip with her family to religious hill stations like Bababudangiri, Mullayyanagiri and Sitalayyanagiri of Chikkamagaluru district, has written to the President of India seeking basic facilities such as toilets in tourist places.

In an emotional letter, Ms. Jademma said President Droupadi Murmu was an inspiration and a symbol of confidence for a common woman like her and the primary purpose of her letter was to confess the pains of ordinary women.

4. Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in mid-July: ISRO chairman

Chandrayaan-3 Lander inside the anechoic chamber with various configurations for different tests

Chandrayaan-3 Lander inside the anechoic chamber with various configurations for different tests | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S. Somnath has announced that the space agency is planning to launch the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission in the middle of July.

Speaking to reporters at the International Conference on Spacecraft Mission Operations 2023, Mr Somnath said, “Mission Chandrayaan 3 is nearing its launch. We have already moved the Chandrayaan 3 satellite from UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru to Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota...”

