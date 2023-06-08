Gruha Jyothi to be launched on August 1 in Kalaburagi; Gruha Lakshmi in Belagavi

June 08, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said the Gruha Jyothi scheme will be launched on August 1 in Kalaburagi while the Gruha Lakshmi scheme would be flagged off on August 17 or 18 in Belagavi.

At a high-level meeting with senior government officials on implementation of both ‘guarantee’ schemes, he instructed the officers that the application process for all schemes should be made very simple.

“Unnecessary information and documents should not be sought. Also, if applications are rejected, appropriate reasons should be cited,” he said. He warned the officials not to reject applications for “silly reasons.”

Since a large number of applications are expected to be submitted for all five ‘guarantee’ schemes, the Chief Minister directed the officials of the e-governance department to increase the capacity of the Seva Sindhu portal in accordance with the huge amount of data submitted.

Help desks set up for Gruha Jyothi

The government is planning to launch the Gruha Jyothi scheme for availing 200 units of free electricity on August 1 at Kalaburgi. He instructed the officials to remove all the confusions about the guidelines of this scheme and make the citizens aware of the process.

Registrations for the Gruha Jyothi scheme can be done through the Seva Sindhu portal. In addition, helpdesks will also be established in all ESCOMs. The registration process will start from June 15.

Application can be submitted through Bangalore One, Karnataka One, Grama One centers and also be submitted at home through computer or mobile app.

For new house owners

New house owners or new tenants will also be given free electricity facilities based on the state average of electricity consumption. The Chief Minister said that once the average of one year is available, based on the data, free electricity would be provided.

Consumers will be allowed to pay arrears of old electricity bills till September 30. Tenants can avail this facility by submitting the agreement letter, Aadhaar card, RR number and voter ID of the same address.

Gruha Lakshmi to reach 85% families

Mr. Siddaramaiah held discussions with officials to launch the Gruha Lakshmi scheme on August 17 or 18 in Belagavi. The application process will start from June 15. One can apply for the scheme through the Seva Sindhu portal. Similarly, applications can also be submitted offline in person at Nadakacheri, where separate counters will be set up for the purpose.

Applicants should provide ration card number, Aadhaar card number of wife and husband, bank account details with Aadhaar combination.

Under the scheme, ₹2,000 per month would be deposited directly into the bank account of eligible beneficiaries through DBT. It is estimated that this scheme will reach around 85% of families in the State. APL card holders who are not tax payers and have no GST registration will also get this facility.

One more condition

Minister for Woman and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar told the media that if sons are paying income tax, then the mothers would not be eligible to avail ₹2,000 under the scheme.