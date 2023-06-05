Gruha Jyothi: Zero electricity bills for consumers who utilise lesser units than eligible average  

June 05, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

Putting an end to all confusion over the Gruha Jyothi scheme, the State government on Monday announced that all the consumers who consume lesser electricity units than the eligible average (which was taken based on the usage in 2022-23), will get a zero-electricity bill.

Along with the average from the previous year, the government will provide 10% additional units to the consumers. Those consuming more than the average will get the net bill as the difference. Those exceeding the 200 units limit will have to pay the entire bill.

This means that if a consumer who has an average limit of 100 units uses around 150 units of power in a month, then they would have to pay their bill for the additional 50 units. Thus, the process of reading meters will continue every month.

The government also said that the existing Bhagya Jyothi, Kuteera Jyothi and Amrutha Jyothi schemes would be merged with the Gruha Jyothi scheme.

The government has asked those eligible for the scheme to pay up the arrears till June 30 within three months, otherwise face disconnection. While the scheme is meant only for household connections, a beneficiary can claim benefits for one connection only. To seek the benefits, the consumer will have to apply in the Seva Sindhu portal and link the customer ID/Account ID with Aadhar number.

The one connection for one beneficiary clause worried the citizens, especially those who reside in rented houses as to whether they would be able to avail themselves of the benefit. However, a Bescom official clarified that tenants can avail themselves of the benefit if they submit their rental agreement while applying for the scheme.

“This clause has been included to ensure that there is no misuse of the benefit by any consumers by holding multiple connections or even by owners. The tenants should submit their rental agreements on Seva Sindhu portal to become beneficiaries of the Gruha Jyothi scheme,” the official said.

The government has said that the financial assistance to Escoms to implement the scheme will be given in advance next month after the fuel and power purchase cost adjustment is arrived at.